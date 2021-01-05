Paulina Porizkova And Her 74-Year-Old Mother Show Off Killer Abs On Instagram

Like mother, like daughter.

Paulina Porizkova, 54, and her 74-year-old mother, Anna, are showing off their killer abs on Instagram.

In a post-sweat photo shared to the platform, the supermodel posed with her mom proving their toned physiques run in the family while gushing about how her mom is her “inspiration.”

“Mom and I checking our abs in the mirror after a @nofarmethodzoom class,” Paulina captioned the post. “Since she turned seventy, she found the man of her life, spent two years in the Peacecorps in Uganda with him and got married in a glorious wedding in Italy. She is also one of the first volunteers for the Pfizer vaccine.”

She continued, “She is undoubtedly an inspiration – even though we have had a very complicated relationship. What inspires me most about her, however, was her bravery in saying ‘I’m sorry.’ I still need to work on that one.”

Paulina previously showed off her abs in 2019’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue – 36 years after she graced the cover for the first time.

“My first thought was ‘what an amazing idea it was to put a woman my age in SI as just one of the many ‘girls.’ Me, as the oldest ‘girl’ in the SI stable,’” she said at the time. “My second thought was, ‘Oh, yeah, s**t, that means I will have to pose in a bikini with a bunch of 20-year-olds.’”

She added, “It was at once thrilling and disconcerting.”