The Weeknd Shows Off Plastic Surgery Disaster In New Video For ‘Save Your Tears’

The Weeknd has just dropped a dark new music video for “Save Your Tears”.

The visual continues the platinum-selling artist’s physical transformation, after previously being decapitated in the video for “Too Late”.

In his newest release, The Weeknd appears to have underwent some botched plastic surgery, which has resulted in oversized lips, an oddly shaped nose and razor-sharp cheekbones.

Aside from the physical changes, the performer also seems to be unravelling mentally.

The visual sees him singing in front of a masked audience, which possibly makes reference to his recent Grammys snub.

At one point in the video, the deranged singer forces a woman to hold a gun to his head.

The Canadian-born star recently caught up with TMRW and dished on how the Black Lives Matter movement, COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. Presidential Election have influenced his latest works.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road,” he said. “The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me.”

“My natural singing voice was inspired and shaped by Ethiopian music,” he continued. “The older I got, I was exposed to more music, and my voice became a chameleon going into different characters with each album. By following my own path and breaking industry norms, it seems to be influencing others.”