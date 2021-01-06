Luke Evans Stars In Trailer For New Serial-Killer Crime Drama ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’

Luke Evans stars in the eventful new trailer for BritBox original series “The Pembrokeshire Murders”.

The clip, shared exclusively by ET Canada, sees Evans take on the role of Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins as he attempts to take down a potential serial killer.

ITV

RELATED: Luke Evans Insists He’s Never Hidden His Sexuality: ‘I’ve Never Been Ashamed’

A synopsis for the serial-killer crime drama, which is based on a true story, reads, “In ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’, two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a long shadow over the work of the Dyfed-Powys police force.

“In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins (Evans) decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibers that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

“The perpetrator of those crimes was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer… Could Steve and his team unease this enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?”

ITV

RELATED: Watch Luke Evans Play A Giant Game Of Jenga Using His Feet

“The Pembrokeshire Murders” makes its North American premiere exclusively on BritBox Canada on February 2.