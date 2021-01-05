Prince William Hands Out Meals To Homeless During Lockdown

The Duke of Cambridge prepared hot meals for members of the homeless community while volunteering for charity during the second U.K. lockdown.

Chief Executive of The Passage, Mick Clarke, has revealed that Prince William volunteered with their organization on three occasions in November.

“We were delighted to welcome our Royal Patron, The Duke of Cambridge, as a volunteer during the second lockdown, where he helped to prepare and deliver food parcels to our clients in our emergency and regular accommodation projects,” said Clarke in a statement. “Volunteers are, and always will be, the lifeblood of our organization.”

The Duke worked alongside a team of volunteers to prepare food for individuals who had recently been moved off the streets and into emergency hotel accommodation.

He also spent time at two residential projects; Passage House Assessment Centre, and Montfort House, where he served meals and spoke with residents about their life experiences.

Throughout the pandemic, The Passage has provided 70,000 meals for clients and those in emergency accommodation.

“This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between,” Clarke added.

“From our emergency food hub to fundraising, outreach to essential office support, our Home for Good programme to our residential projects, we are extremely fortunate to have such a versatile and committed group of supporters.”