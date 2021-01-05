Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor Plan A Pandemic Heist In ‘Locked Down’ Trailer

When quarantine hits, some people have nothing left to lose.

On Tuesday, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for the new film “Locked Down”, starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, filmed entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the film, written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, Hathaway and Ejiofor play a couple on the verge of splitting up just as the coronavirus pandemic starts and they find themselves stuck together at home under mandatory lockdown.

Finding themselves at their wit’s end, the couple decides to cope with the situation by pulling off a heist, stealing a diamond worth $3 million.

“Linda has been carrying around so much tension for so long,” Hathaway told People about her character. “This film is partially about how the chaos of lockdown allows her to release that tension, let go of whatever BS was getting her through the day and how she gets all the way honest about what authenticity and freedom mean to her. She is messy and a little nuts and I liked that.”

Talking about filming the movie from September to October during the pandemic, Hathaway said, “It was scary taking my mask off every day, and so I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on — even when we were shooting in hot rooms and they were carrying heavy camera and lighting equipment they were always, always masked. Their professionalism helped keep me safe, and I was and am incredibly grateful to them.”

The film, directed by Doug Liman, also stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, along with Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

“Locked Down” premieres Jan. 14.