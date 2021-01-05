Grammys 2021 Ceremony Postponed Due To COVID-19

Concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will delay the planned 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Initially planned for Jan. 31, this year’s show will be postponed until further notice. The expectation is for the Grammys to be held in March; however, no concrete date is set.

The 2021 Grammy nominations were led by Beyoncé (nine), followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch with six nods each. It is uncertain if Trevor Noah will still host the event as originally planned.

This decision comes after a surge of COVID-19 cases in California during the holiday season. The state set a new single-day record of 74,000 new cases on Jan. 4, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“Music’s Biggest Night” usually boasts an audience of 18,000 people for the Grammy Awards.