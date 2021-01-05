Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Hits Back At Tennis Chief For ‘Racist’ Weight Comments

Alexis Ohanian has blasted Ion Tiriac over “sexist” and “racist” remarks he made about Serena Williams.

Tiriac, a former tennis player, made the comments about Williams while appearing on Romanian public channel TVR.

“Serena was a sensational player,” said the businessman. “If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

Ohanian was quick to fire back on Twitter.

“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family,” wrote the Reddit co-founder.

“Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks.”

Back in 2018, Tiriac referenced Williams’ age and weight and said, “I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like Steffi Graf.”

In reply, Williams told The Sunday Times, “I always say people are entitled to their opinion. Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”