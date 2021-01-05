Ricky Gervais Jokes He’d Like To Be ‘Fed To Lions’ When He Dies: ‘At Least Then I Could Give Something Back’

Ricky Gervais says he’d love for his body to be devoured by animals at the London Zoo when he dies.

During a fairly morbid conversation with Conan O’Brien during Monday’s episode of “Conan”, the “After Life” creator/star, 59, joked about his own after-life.

“I suppose I worry about how I die,” he said. “I don’t want to die alone, or in agony, or an embarrassing death.”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Defends Tom Cruise After On-Set COVID Rant

But when that time does come, Gervais begged to be brought to the zoo.

“I thought it would be good to be just fed to the lions at London Zoo. That would be useful, isn’t it?” he joked. “We never give anything back. We take everything from this world… everything we do is for us, we’re not even food for other things… At least then I could give something back.”

Gervais added, “I’d like the look on the tourists’ faces when they throw this dead, fat, naked, 73-year-old, maybe, if I’m lucky, to the lions, and as it lands some people go, ‘Is that the bloke from ‘The Office?’ They go, ‘What, Steve Carell?’ ‘No, not f**king Steve Carell. He’s much fatter than Steve Carell.'”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Responds To That Tom Hanks Golden Globes Meme: ‘I Could Say Worse Things About Them’

In July, Gervais confirmed he will bring “After Life” to Netflix for a third season set to premiere sometime in 2021.