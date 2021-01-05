Drake Fans Question If His Unexpected New Hairstyle Is For Real

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Drake. Photo: Instagram/Drake
Drake is looking like a Certified Cover Boy.

Drizzy briefly posted a selfie to Instagram on Monday before removing it shortly after. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper showed off his new ‘do, an unexpected cross between a bowl cut and side-swept bangs. Most notably, the Canadian Grammy-winner carved a cute heart into his hair.

There is a raging debate online as to whether the haircut is authentic or Photoshopped.

Drake will release his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy on Jan. 15.

