Drake Fans Question If His Unexpected New Hairstyle Is For Real

Drake is looking like a Certified Cover Boy.

Drizzy briefly posted a selfie to Instagram on Monday before removing it shortly after. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper showed off his new ‘do, an unexpected cross between a bowl cut and side-swept bangs. Most notably, the Canadian Grammy-winner carved a cute heart into his hair.

There is a raging debate online as to whether the haircut is authentic or Photoshopped.

why drake giving nene leakes with this hair… pic.twitter.com/B94tTuE2i7 — alex. (@makeupIady) January 3, 2021

Drake couldnt be Justin Bieber in the popstar video so instead he got his haircut pic.twitter.com/d01BO4PY5L — Mimi’s Reign Won’t Let Up 🇭🇹 (@mimisreign) January 3, 2021

Drake done put a curse on 2021 with this haircut pic.twitter.com/blMK3dyJmD — Chxppa (@newchxppa) January 3, 2021

Drake will release his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy on Jan. 15.