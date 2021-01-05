Original Black Eyed Peas Member Kim Hill Hits Back At Will.i.Am After ‘Black Group’ Comments

Kim Hill has blasted Will.i.am for his recent comments about the Black Eyed Peas not being considered a “Black group” because of the level of success they achieved back in 2004.

Hill was replaced by Fergie following the band’s sophomore album, Bridging The Gap, which was released in 2000.

Will.i.Am made his remarks while being interviewed on Wyclef Jean’s “Run That Back podcast”.

“In 2004, Black Eyed Peas we — we were just trying to get on,” said the rapper. “When you think of — like, I’m a Black dude, but when you think of Black Eyed Peas, we got so big that… and it hurts, it still hurts a little bit that we’re not considered a Black group because we got that big.”

Hill took to Instagram to share a video response featuring her 10-year-old son, Cassius.

“For you to make that statement as if the onus is on the Black community to celebrate you and the band when you didn’t celebrate us. It’s almost like there’s this cultural smudging,” she said.

Cassius, added: “You’re not in those Black roots anymore. So, I don’t understand how you’re not even going to talk about the Black girl that you had in your group and you’re going to skip to 2004 and you say, ‘I don’t understand how the Black community isn’t embracing us.”