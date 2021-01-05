Jordan Peele Gives NSFW Response Regarding His Retirement From Acting

Jordan Peele is looking back on the NSFW reason why he chose to retire from acting.

The celebrated director reflected on the decision while speaking during the “Get Out the Vote” virtual event, which raised funds for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

“I like watching my movies. I can watch the films I direct [but] watching me perform just feels like… a bad kind of masturbatory,” said Peele, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s masturbation you don’t enjoy,” he continued. “I feel like I got to do so much and it is a great feeling. When I think about those great moments when you’re basking in something you said that feels funny. When I think about all that, I think I got enough.”

Peele also recalled what it was like working with production members who were obvious Trump supporters while shooting “Get Out”.

The horror movie was filmed in Alabama back in February 2016, several months before Donald Trump won the election.

“We shot [the film] with people who were of different political persuasions and it was cool. I liked them. I liked the people down there,” Peele remembered. “There was this feeling of America that was still happening where we have different beliefs, and I may even kinda think you’re racist but we’re stuck here and we’re going to be cordial to one another and, hey, maybe we might even connect. There were all these possibilities.”

He added, “Even as soon as [Trump] was voted out, all of a sudden it felt like I could f**k with them again now that he’s gone.”