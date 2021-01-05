Photos Of Drake’s Yacht Have Leaked Online And Twitter Is Freaking Out

By Aynslee Darmon.

Drake. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Drake. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

It’s no surprise that Drake would live in luxury while at sea, but Twitter is shocked to find out how fancy his yacht actually is.

Photos of Champagne Papi’s boat are circulating online, causing quite a stir in the Twitterverse.

It all started when Drizzy shared a social media post this week showing what appeared to be a hallway of his lavish home. While Drake spent the beginning of the pandemic lockdown showing off his Toronto pad online, fans didn’t recognize the hallway from his past posts.

RELATED: Drake Fans Question If His Unexpected New Hairstyle Is For Real

But some eagle-eyed fans noticed “Yacht finishes all 2021” in fine print on the new pic.

Drake later filmed himself arriving at an unnamed boating dock on his Instagram story, giving viewers a glimpse of his giant yacht.

RELATED: Drake’s Uncle Gifts Him With Framed First-Ever Royalty Check For Christmas

Take a look at some of the reaction:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP