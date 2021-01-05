Photos Of Drake’s Yacht Have Leaked Online And Twitter Is Freaking Out

It’s no surprise that Drake would live in luxury while at sea, but Twitter is shocked to find out how fancy his yacht actually is.

Photos of Champagne Papi’s boat are circulating online, causing quite a stir in the Twitterverse.

It all started when Drizzy shared a social media post this week showing what appeared to be a hallway of his lavish home. While Drake spent the beginning of the pandemic lockdown showing off his Toronto pad online, fans didn’t recognize the hallway from his past posts.

The inside of Drake’s yacht really looks like a house pic.twitter.com/xRxiBD2y88 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 4, 2021

But some eagle-eyed fans noticed “Yacht finishes all 2021” in fine print on the new pic.

Drake later filmed himself arriving at an unnamed boating dock on his Instagram story, giving viewers a glimpse of his giant yacht.

Take a look at some of the reaction:

Drake big FLEXED on us with a new CUT & a look at his decked out YACHT all within the first FOUR days of 2021…….😩👀😂 pic.twitter.com/l8a44uan1C — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 4, 2021

So that’s a boat? 🥺🥺 Epi lajan pa fe bonè 😆 — MARTIN 24 ♋️🤞🏾🔌 (@TheAwesomeMe24) January 4, 2021

Why the inside of Drake yacht really look like a house 😩 he too rich for me. — KoKo ✨ (@cecexclusive__) January 4, 2021

Drake really has his own custom mansion, house and now yacht mans really livin life — R (@RDUBZONLY) January 4, 2021