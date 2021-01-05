Lauryn Hill Reveals Why She Never Made Another Album After 1998’s ‘Miseducation’

Released in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was a groundbreaking hit, with the Fugees founder’s solo debut selling 19 million copies worldwide and landing at #10 on Rolling Stone‘s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast.

Yet apart from a live 2002 MTV Unplugged album, Hill has yet to record a followup.

In an email interview with the RS “500 Greatest Albums” podcast, via Billboard, Hill reveals why, in the 23 years since, she’s never gone back into the studio to record a second solo studio album.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever!” she insisted.

“With the Miseducation, there was no precedent,” she continued. “.I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment and express.”

According to Hill, there were an array of hidden forces working against her.

“After the Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy,” she continued.

Discussing the album’s legacy more than two decades later, Hill admitted she’s “always been pretty critical of myself artistically, so of course there are things I hear that could have been done differently but the LOVE in the album, the passion, it’s intention is to me, undeniable.”

She added: “I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently. At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. … I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believe the Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this–defy convention when the convention is questionable.”