Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Might Be Headed For Divorce, Are Reportedly In Marriage Counselling

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could reportedly be ready to call it quits.

Page Six cites “multiple sources” claiming that “divorce is imminent.”

According to Page Six, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has already hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who’s repped such stars as Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie (twice), Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Maria Shriver, Gwen Stefani and others in their respective divorces.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source tells the outlet. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

There have been rumours of troubles in their marriage for months, particularly during the “Stronger” rapper’s ill-fated run for president of the U.S. Those rumours escalated when Kardashian, 40, spent the holidays with her family in Los Angeles while West, 43, remained at his Wyoming ranch.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source adds.

While West’s public mental health struggles certainly didn’t help, the source claims a bigger issue is that the couple grew apart as Kardashian increasingly focused on completing law school and her emerging role as advocate for prison reform.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign,” the source continues. “Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Meanwhile, another source claims that West has become disenchanted with his in-laws and their opulent lifestyles, and is “completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them.” According to the source, West finds “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to be “unbearable.”

The couple made headlines in November when West gifted his wife with a 3-D hologram of her late father, O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian, for her birthday. However, the evening was apparently a bust.

“He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” the source adds.

“Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home,” says the source about the pair’s division of property.

“She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

While the source notes that this “isn’t the first time” the pair have discussed divorce, “this time it is way, way more serious.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reports Kardashian and West are in marriage counselling and divorce is “on the table.”

ET Canada has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.