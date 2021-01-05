Report: Dr. Dre ‘Stable & Lucid’ After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to a report from TMZ, sources with “direct knowledge” to the rapper told the outlet that he experienced the aneurysm on Monday, and was rushed by ambulance directly to the hospital’s ICU.

As of Tuesday, reports TMZ, the rapper and producer behind seminal 2001 album The Chronic remains hospitalized in the ICU.

RELATED: Judge Sides With Dr. Dre Who Does Not Have To Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young $1.5 Million For Various Expenses

TMZ‘s sources say the 55-year-old music mogul is “stable and lucid,” but doctors are still doing tests in order to determine what caused the bleeding.

ET Canada has reached out to Dr. Dre’s rep.