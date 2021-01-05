RuPaul Visits ‘Late Show’, Shares Thoughts On First Transgender ‘Drag Race’ Contestant

RuPaul paid a virtual visit to Monday’s edition of “The Late Show” to discuss the new season of his hit reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

At one point in the interview, host Stephen Colbert asked to share the biggest lesson he’d learned over the course of 13 seasons of “Drag Race”.

That lesson “is to keep an open mind,” he explained.

“I walked into this thing with an idea of what drag is and the kids have a different idea. They keep changing it,” he continued.

“You know, this season we have a trans man [drag performer Gottmik] who is on our show who is competing with the other drag queens and this man is fantastic. Fantastic!” RuPaul said.

“I keep moving with what the kids are doing, you know?” he added.

