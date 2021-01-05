Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Ends 2020 As The Year’s Biggest Album

Taylor Swift is one of the lucky few who can look back at 2020 with something to celebrate.

That’s because Rolling Stone has declared her latest album, Folklore, to be the year’s No. 1 album in its Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart.

Swift’s eighth studio album — and the second of two she released in 2020, topped the RS chart by selling close to 2.3 million album-equivalent units.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Returns To The Top Of The Billboard 200

Meanwhile, Swift makes four more appearances on the chart; 2019’s Lover lands at No. 28 while Evermore is at No. 63 — an exceptionally sold showing considering it was released in early December. Also charting are 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation, coming in at No. 116 and No. 165, respectively.

Following Folklore at second place in the top five is Lil Baby’s My Turn, followed by Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 3, The Weeknd’s After Hours at No. 4 and Juice WRLD’s posthumous Legends Never Die in fifth place.