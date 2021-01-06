Lauren Graham Leaves ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Due To Coronavirus Scheduling Conflict

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t seen the season 2 premiere of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”.

Lauren Graham is leaving “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”… for now, at least.

Graham’s character Joan had to be written out of season 2 due to a coronavirus scheduling conflict, creator Austin Winsberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I would have loved to have had more of her in season 2,” Winsberg shared. “Lauren had committed to doing another show that was supposed to be done shooting by the time we went into production. But the pandemic changed all of that and both shows ended up shooting at the same time. So, there was just no way for her to do both.”

The show he’s talking about is the upcoming Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”. Production on the show was halted earlier this year. The show is in first position, which means it would be prioritized over others.

Winsberg insisted, however, “The door is always open for Lauren and Joan to return, and nothing would make me happier than having her back. Lauren and Jane [Levy, who plays Zoey] have such a great rapport when they are playing off of each other. And I feel very fortunate that we were able to get her at all.”

Winsberg added that the writing team had to scrap a bunch of scenes already written that involved Joan.

“Joan was going to be in a lot of the episodes, and then COVID happened and their whole schedule got changed, and their schedule became the exact same schedule as our schedule, and that’s why you see what happens with Lauren in the first episode.

“We had to adjust multiple episodes because of it. If COVID had not happened we would’ve been golden because that show was supposed to shoot from March through June or July, and we were starting up in September, so it would have been fine. But then the schedules happened at the exact same time and there was no way to make it work.”

The “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” season 2 premiere, which aired Tuesday, saw Joan take a new job in Singapore.

