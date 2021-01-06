Parents On Twitter Celebrate As ‘Caillou’ Cancelled At PBS Kids

Caillou is saying goodbye.

On Tuesday, PBS Kids announced the network will no longer be airing the French-Canadian cartoon “Caillou”.

RELATED: ‘Paw Patrol’ Trends After White House Said The Kids Show Was Cancelled, It Isn’t

…It just means we get to say hello to something new!

Here are tips for what to do when your child's favorite media goes away: https://t.co/FM8bLI2gbS pic.twitter.com/n0PokaNIbb — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) January 5, 2021

Based on the series of books that began being published in 1989, “Caillou” follows the adventures of an imaginative four-year-old who livens up his normal daily experiences with dreams of airplanes, rockets, and more.

The series premiered in 1997, producing five seasons between then and 2010. Episodes have continued to air in reruns on a variety of children’s networks, including PBS Kids in the U.S.

RELATED: Clifford, Everybody’s Favourite Big Red Dog, Gets A Reboot

Despite airing for over two decades, and apparently amassing a devoted child audience, “Caillou” has long been scorned by parents and others, who celebrated the news of the show’s cancellation on PBS Kids.

lol Caillou is finally dead (for real this time) pic.twitter.com/M2huj8M9L9 — One-shoe Luz | TOH SPOILERS 🦉🏠🤫 (@Nin10erd) January 6, 2021

caillou getting canceled is sad because we can no longer make fun of that bald head ass bitch pic.twitter.com/pxLoqlTa2T — Essie 🏳️‍⚧️ (@essiebruhh) January 6, 2021

Heh! You can't outrun death Caillou! pic.twitter.com/TR1ttiubuo — Sonic the Hedgehog! (@classicbluefast) January 6, 2021

Caillou’s reign of terror is over https://t.co/m9Nq9kKM4s — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 6, 2021

Hallelujah, Caillou has finally been cancelled pic.twitter.com/n41g8AmZkE — Torin (@torininabox) January 6, 2021

Caillou getting taken off the air is a good start to 2021! pic.twitter.com/D471rW4yiV — Everyday I wake up (@TheFknLizrdKin2) January 6, 2021

Caillou after a two decade run on PBS Kids, has officially been cancelled. Feeback to the news has been generally positive, which reflects just how much people, including parents of the target demographic, were never a fan of Caillou's attitude in the series. pic.twitter.com/66VIiFhdnN — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 6, 2021

In a 2017 article, HuffPo dug into the notoriously divisive cartoon character, with parents criticizing everything from the background design on the show to its annoying theme song, complicated story structure, and “nightmarish” colour scheme.