Parents On Twitter Celebrate As ‘Caillou’ Cancelled At PBS Kids

By Corey Atad.

PBS/YouTube
PBS/YouTube

Caillou is saying goodbye.

On Tuesday, PBS Kids announced the network will no longer be airing the French-Canadian cartoon “Caillou”.

RELATED: ‘Paw Patrol’ Trends After White House Said The Kids Show Was Cancelled, It Isn’t

Based on the series of books that began being published in 1989, “Caillou” follows the adventures of an imaginative four-year-old who livens up his normal daily experiences with dreams of airplanes, rockets, and more.

The series premiered in 1997, producing five seasons between then and 2010. Episodes have continued to air in reruns on a variety of children’s networks, including PBS Kids in the U.S.

RELATED: Clifford, Everybody’s Favourite Big Red Dog, Gets A Reboot

Despite airing for over two decades, and apparently amassing a devoted child audience, “Caillou” has long been scorned by parents and others, who celebrated the news of the show’s cancellation on PBS Kids.

In a 2017 article, HuffPo dug into the notoriously divisive cartoon character, with parents criticizing everything from the background design on the show to its annoying theme song, complicated story structure, and “nightmarish” colour scheme.

 

Click to View Gallery

TV’s 10 Scariest Kids Shows
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP