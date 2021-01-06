Zach Braff Puts Himself Forward To Play Georgia Democratic Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Zach Braff has his eyes on a political, new role.

The actor sent a message to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels that he’d be up for playing Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff:

Braff tweeted as the results came in for the pivotal Georgia runoff election, set to determine which party controls the Senate.

The star’s post led fans to suggest he should have his “Scrubs” co-star Donald Faison play the other Democratic Senate candidate, Raphael Warnock.

Get Donald Faison to play Warnock — James C. Hamilton (@hamiljc) January 6, 2021

YEEEEEES! But we need Faison to be Warnoff and you two go full eagle for the win! pic.twitter.com/5g3dHO00iG — Meet The FLoC’er (@Floc_er) January 6, 2021

Holy crap this would be AMAZING. — Dr Laura Brianna (@laura_brianna) January 6, 2021

Do this. Please. But only if you cast Donald as Warnock. — Doug Judy's Velvet Blazer (@PapiEsq76) January 6, 2021

Braff’s “SNL” return would follow his 2007 hosting duties. He previously asked Michaels to play White House political adviser Stephen Miller on the show.