Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Took A Huge Leap Of Faith To Embark On Their New Life’ But ‘Don’t Regret Moving To The U.S.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a big risk leaving the Royal Family last year, but they don’t regret it whatsoever.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31, 2020, are very happy with their Los Angeles move, People reports.

“Meghan and Harry took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life,” a source close to the couple told the magazine.

Harry was thought to have long felt marginalized by the role of “spare” in the line of succession, but “finally found a solution,” royal historian Robert Lacey said. “Which is essentially to get out and start a new life. To stay in the royal system is to go along with subservience to those more senior than you. He has asserted his own identity.”

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show Their Support Of New Zealand Knitwear Charity

An insider shared, “Despite everything that has been going on this year, they don’t regret their move to the U.S.

“For Meghan especially, she is happy that she is in charge of her own life. She enjoys working and making decisions about what she wants to focus on. And she loves sharing her passions with Harry.

“It was always their dream to be financially independent and pay their own way,” the source went on.

“The year started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation,” added a source close to the prince. “Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years and to have Meghan and Archie with him was all he could have asked for.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacy Abrams And More

The couple have also been enjoying spending quality time with their one-year-old son Archie.

“He is such a happy little boy,” the insider told the mag.

“They both have the passion and the drive to make a huge difference,” added the source close to Harry, “and this time they’re doing it on their own terms.”