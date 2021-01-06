Dr. Dre’s House Targeted By Alleged Burglars, Suspects In Custody

These alleged burglars did not “forget about Dre”, but they’re probably saying “f**k tha police” after ending up in custody.

Four suspects have been arrested after allegedly targeting Dr. Dre’s Brentwood, California, home for burglary, according to ABC 7. The planned break-in took place while Dre recovers from a possible brain aneurysm at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“Police say the suspects would bang on fences and doors before breaking into homes,” the publication writes. “Authorities initially believed the group may have been targeting vice-president-elect Kamala Harris’ house in the area.”

The suspects attempted the alleged break-in at approximately 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday; however, they were unable to get in. Los Angeles police officers spotted an SUV believed to be involved while doing surveillance.

A short chase ensued and police apprehended four individuals. Investigators say they found a backpack full of burglary tools, saws, and crowbars inside the vehicle.

Dre has not yet publicly addressed the alleged burglary but he did update fans on his condition.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote on Tuesday. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”