Elizabeth Olsen Responds To Mary-Kate & Ashley ‘WandaVision’ Fan Theory

Could Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen be making an appearance on “WandaVision”?

On Tuesday night, Elizabeth Olsen appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the host ask about some fan theories about her upcoming Marvel series on Disney+.

“I want to run a couple by you, I know you can’t confirm or deny but I thought maybe we could get a read from you,” Kimmel said, starting with a theory about Vision’s tie in the trailer. “There are two dots inside the rectangle on his tie and then two dots on the outside and I guess the idea is that your characters are trapped inside something and also on the outside, where you either can’t get in or can’t get out.”

Olsen said, “The thing is, all of these Easter eggs, even if they were real, they would go way above my head. So I have no idea.”

In another theory, Kimmel brought up Olsen’s famous twin sisters.

“What about this one? Wanda bears a striking resemblance to these actors,” he said, showing a picture of Mary-Kate and Ashley, “who played the role of Michelle Tanner on a sitcom from the ’90s called ‘Full House’. Which would mean Uncle Joey is about to join the MCU.”

Laughing in response, Olsen said, “That would be incredible. It is very meta the whole thing.”