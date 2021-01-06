Kelly Clarkson Nails Upbeat Cover Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’

Kelly Clarkson belted out another Selena Gomez cover for her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer showed off her killer vocals as she sang an upbeat version of the track on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

As per usual, Clarkson was joined by her band on stage, donning a long purple dress for the performance.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reacts To Holiday Horror Stories

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Coldplay’s “Princess of China”, Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas”, and Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”.

She also belted out Madonna’s “Borderline” on Tuesday’s show.