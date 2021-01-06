Sacha Baron Cohen Lukewarm To Do Another ‘Borat’ Movie: ‘He’s Locked Away In The Cupboard’

Sacha Baron Cohen is not eager to don Borat’s moustache again.

Cohen discusses films like “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Bruno” as the latest Variety cover star. The comedian tells the publication that COVID-19 made shooting the “Borat” sequel all the more important.

“I felt democracy was in peril, I felt people’s lives were in peril and I felt compelled to finish the movie,” Cohen says. “The movie was originally about the danger of Trump and Trumpism. What coronavirus demonstrated was that there’s a lethal effect to his spreading of lies and conspiracy theories.”

RELATED: Isla Fisher Threatened Never To Speak To Sacha Baron Cohen Again

“Rather than run away from how the world was dealing with coronavirus, I felt we should lean into it. Borat is a fake character, played by me, in a real world,” he adds. “If we got people to take their masks off, it would be a fake character in a fake world, in a manipulated world, so the basis of the comedy wouldn’t work.”

Cohen cranks the volume up to 11 when playing characters like Borat and Bruno. The “Les Miserables” star admits the performances can take a toll on his psyche.

“There were moments in making this movie where I thought, Why the hell am I doing this? This is illogical,” he says of the latest “Borat” film. “You think, Am I mad? Have I got something deeply wrong with me?”

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Trump Job Offer For ‘Racist Buffoon’

“After ‘Bruno,’ I was fairly traumatized,” he continues. “For about six months afterwards whenever I heard a police siren, I would start to get tense, because I’d been chased by the police so much. I vowed never to make another undercover movie again.”

Unfortunately, fans expecting a third “Borat” film shouldn’t hold their breath.

“I brought Borat out because of Trump,” Cohen explains. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”