‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Has Fans Betting On Him Taking Over As James Bond

Could the Duke of Hastings be the next James Bond?

“Bridgerton” fans have been drumming up a campaign on social media to have Regé-Jean Page cast in the next Bond film after Daniel Craig exits the role.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Says The Show’s Steamy Sex Scenes Are Like ’45 Shades Of Grey’

Last month, Page himself got fans going on the idea when he tweeted:

Ever since, fans have been tweeting about the idea, with support mounting.

If @regejean is the new James Bond… I’ll actually watch a James Bond — babywelcometotheparty (@MokaRaquel) January 5, 2021

@regejean Bridgerton…Simon…the Duke of Hastings…the next James Bond? YES!!!!! ❤❤❤ — Jodi (@JodiMom0819) January 6, 2021

@regejean for the new James Bond please 🙏🏻 — Christian (not Chris) (@Thebaldedblue) January 6, 2021

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Intimacy Coordinator Is Secret To Show’s ‘Great’ Sex Scenes

According to Variety, betting firm Ladbrokes has seen Page’s odds of landing the Bond role increase significantly, surpassing Richard Madden and Sam Heughan.

See the odds on the next Bond below.

Tom Hardy – 6/4

James Norton – 7/4

Idris Elba – 7/2

Regé-Jean Page – 5/1

Sam Heughan – 6/1

Richard Madden – 6/1

Jack Lowden – 8/1

Cillian Murphy – 10/1

The last Bond movie starring Craig, “No Time to Die”, is currently scheduled for release in April.