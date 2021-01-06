New Kids’ Show ‘John Dillermand’ Is About Man With ‘World’s Longest’ Penis

Some parents might not want their children anywhere near “John Dillermand”.
A new animated show in Denmark is all about a man with the world’s longest penis. Yes, you read that correctly. The song’s opening title lyrics explain the premise succinctly.
“He has the world’s longest pee-pee/There’s almost nothing he can’t do with it,” the lyrics go. “He has the world’s longest pee-pee/He swings it around, he can get a little embarrassed/He can save the world if he’s allowed.”
Understandably, there are some parents who don’t want to expose their children to “John Dillermand” — and vice-versa.
“We think it’s important to be able to tell stories about bodies,” broadcaster DR argued on Facebook. “In the series, we recognize (young children’s) growing curiosity about their bodies and genitals, as well as embarrassment and pleasure in the body.”
In response to the backlash, DR allegedly argued the program could have just as easily been “about a woman with no control over her vagina” and that the “most important thing was that children enjoyed John Dillermand,” per the Guardian.
Wherever the critics are, they do not appear to be on Twitter, where most of the latest comments express enthusiasm over the absurd premise.
