Jeannie Mai Is ‘Grateful For The Little Things’ As She Celebrates Her Birthday With Bikini Pic

Jeannie Mai is 42 and loving life!

On Tuesday, the host of “The Real” celebrated her birthday with a new post on Instagram, showing her in a bikini by the beach.

“This year is unlike any other year I’ve ever celebrated my birthday. It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL,” she wrote. “Grateful for the little things that soothe my soul and mind..like making time to print pictures off my phone for my home, re-reading all the books that moved me as a child, (Flowers for Algernon..still an all-time fave), learning to dance and face my fears in front of America.”

Mai continued, “I’m grateful for the STRENGTH and resilience in my body after surgery, grateful to nourish it back to health, grateful for the healing love of my soulmate, Jay, and my family; and thankful for everyone here who has supported and encouraged me with such love and humour from around the world.”

In November, Mai was forced out of competition on “Dancing with the Stars” after being diagnosed with a “near life-threatening” parapharyngeal abscess.

Talking to People about her surgery to treat the abscess in her throat, Mai said that she’s “very thankful to be alive,” adding, “I’m thankful to have learned that you really cannot take your health for granted.”

In her Instagram post, Mai concluded, “Thank YOU for this 42nd year of life that makes me grateful to CREATE!! The year ahead invigorates me to create all the things I’ve always wanted to enjoy. Specifically for my health and for my love of fashion 😍…I’ve got some exciting announcements coming up for Mai Fam!!! But most of all— I am utterly grateful for life. THANK YOU for the birthday wishes!! WHASSS GOOOOOD CAPRICORNS!!😎🤪”