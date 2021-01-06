David Bowie Remembered With ‘A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day’ Concert Livestream With Duran Duran, Adam Lambert, More

A livestreamed concert will mark the fifth anniversary of David Bowie’s death and what would have been the music icon’s 74th birthday this week.

A variety of musicians and celebrities will come together for “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day”, a special virtual event in support of Save The Children. The event will feature artists who worked directly with Bowie and those who have been inspired by his music.

The all-star lineup includes Ricky Gervais, Gary Oldman, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Peter Frampton, Yungblud, Billy Corgan, Gavin Rossdale, Boy George, Gary Barlow of Take That, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Perry Ferrell, and more artists. Duran Duran is set to perform a cover of Bowie’s “Five Years” during the show.

Alumni of Bowie’s bands spanning from his 1969 self-titled album to his final album Blackstar will also take the stage to pay tribute to the singer during the event.

With $2 per ticket being donated to Save The Children, the three-hour event will be available online as of 6 p.m. PT on a loop for 24 hours to ticket holders and can be purchased online.