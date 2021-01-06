LeBron James Says It’s A ‘Blow To The Heart’ That Officer Won’t Be Charged In Jacob Blake Shooting

LeBron James is upset officers won’t be charged in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

James, who has been a vocal advocate of Black Lives Matter and a protester of police brutality, expressed his frustration with the news. The four-time NBA champion described it as “a blow to the heart and to the gut.”

“Not only to that community but to us and to every Black person that has been a part of this process and seeing these outcomes for so long,” he told reporters, per CNN.

James made the statement after the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Tuesday.

Kenosha County district attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that “no Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and laws.”

Rusten Sheskey, a white officer, shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back while responding to a domestic incident. Blake is alive but now paralyzed from the waist down.