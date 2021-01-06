Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Launching Hand Sanitizer And ‘Profiting’ From The Pandemic

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for launching a new hand sanitizer product amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users accused the beauty mogul of profiting from such a difficult time when she already has so much money.

Jenner announced the launch of the product, which costs $7, Tuesday, posting:

my @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! https://t.co/DbSy7Ahhza 🤍 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TVTNPdRh6F — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 5, 2021

See some of the reaction to the posts below.

Unpopular opinion. I literally do not understand the obsession with the Kardashian/Jenners. They’re selfish, disgusting, narcissistic people who obvi only care about themselves. And now Kylie who already has too much money, is profiting off the pandemic by selling sanitizer. Cool — Zack 🏳️‍🌈 (@zackapepe) January 6, 2021

Like you, a freaking BILLIONAIRE needs any more money? Talk about tone deaf. This a ✨perfect✨ example of profiting off of the pandemic. Ily and all kylie but this a big no. — 🖤~*MayaDaPapaya*~🖤 (@MyaMelanieWill1) January 6, 2021

Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer…………. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic — sophia (@sophiapearll) January 5, 2021

Not Kylie capitalizing off hand sanitizer 😂😂 period sis. — enJoi 🦋🤸🏾‍♀️💫 (@PreddyDamn_BOMB) January 5, 2021

i- did she rlly make hand sanitizer 👁👁 — dxveena (@dxveenaa) January 5, 2021

No way part of “skin” you know how to market so well and make that money and people will buy it but this has nothing to do with “skin” no matter what you put in it. It’s hand sanitizer and all the money you got u should include it free with purchase. #greed — ftmstrj86 (@ftmstrj86) January 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian/Jenner family have been criticized over a product launch amid the pandemic.

Kim Kardashian faced a backlash for launching face masks through her Skims line back in May, with many criticizing her for describing a solid black face-mask on an African-American model as “nude.”

They’ve also been slammed by fans for attending numerous gatherings and going on holidays while others are stuck at home.

ET Canada has contacted Jenner’s rep for comment.