Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Launching Hand Sanitizer And ‘Profiting’ From The Pandemic

By Becca Longmire.

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner has been slammed for launching a new hand sanitizer product amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users accused the beauty mogul of profiting from such a difficult time when she already has so much money.

Jenner announced the launch of the product, which costs $7, Tuesday, posting:

See some of the reaction to the posts below.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian/Jenner family have been criticized over a product launch amid the pandemic.

Kim Kardashian faced a backlash for launching face masks through her Skims line back in May, with many criticizing her for describing a solid black face-mask on an African-American model as “nude.”

They’ve also been slammed by fans for attending numerous gatherings and going on holidays while others are stuck at home.

ET Canada has contacted Jenner’s rep for comment.

