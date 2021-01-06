Miley Cyrus Scored Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma And More For Metallica Cover

Miley Cyrus brought in the heavy guns for her Metallica cover.

Cyrus hyped up her cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”. The “Hannah Montana” alum dropped by U.K. radio program “Capital Breakfast” with Roman Kemp.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars,” Cyrus told the radio show. “I’m so excited about this collaboration. I’m really stoked. I love when ingredients don’t quite fit.”

Cyrus first teased a Metallica cover project after covering “Nothing Else Matters” during a 2019 performance in Glastonbury. She cited Metallica as one of the influences for her latest album, Plastic Hearts.