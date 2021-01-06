James Marsden Explains Why He Turned Down A Role In ‘Magic Mike’

James Marsden almost starred in “Magic Mike”.

The actor revealed he passed on the movie during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show”.

He told James Corden of why he said “no” to the film: “I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie.

“Just all my lines would be cut out and I’d be an extra just rushing around in a g-string so I think it was a lack of courage on my part.”

RELATED: James Marsden Reveals Julia Roberts Helped Him Land His Role In ‘Hairspray’

Despite him questioning himself on whether he should’ve just done it, he said he still has friends and family who think it was a good decision to not do the film because “they didn’t want to see me like that.”

Marsden added, “I could have jumped in and had fun with that.”

“The Notebook” star also spoke about moving to Austin, Texas at the start of quarantine in March 2020.

RELATED: Ben Schwartz Cons James Marsden Into Showing Off His Jim Carrey Impression

“I grew up in Oklahoma close by, so I’m back in the region, and I’ve always visited Austin the last 20 years of my life,” the father-of-three told Corden.

“Always taken my kids down here, always wanted to get a ranch and build on some land and now I’m kind of—this last year has made me realize that maybe now is the time for a little change and hey, go do it.”

Marsden shared, “I’m kind of diving in headfirst. Nothing is irreversible so if it doesn’t work out, I can always come back. I’ve been in L.A. a long time so — but I’m been enjoying it.”