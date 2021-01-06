Lauren Jauregui Slams ‘Ignorant Lil Sexist’ On Twitter

By Corey Atad.

Lauren Jauregui. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Lauren Jauregi isn’t here for any kind of misogyny.

On Tuesday, the former Fifth Harmony singer took to Twitter to call out a user named YogiOabs, who wrote a vitriolic post calling women who have sex outside of marriage “a wh**e.”

“Omg I’m a wh**e….?!” Jauregui tweeted in response, adding, “Lmao y’all be madd pathetic.”

Along with calling into question the logic of the user’s comments, Jauregui also slammed him for saying “the only way to have a kind man is to now be a wh**e.”

