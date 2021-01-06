Lauren Jauregui Slams ‘Ignorant Lil Sexist’ On Twitter

Lauren Jauregi isn’t here for any kind of misogyny.

On Tuesday, the former Fifth Harmony singer took to Twitter to call out a user named YogiOabs, who wrote a vitriolic post calling women who have sex outside of marriage “a wh**e.”

“Omg I’m a wh**e….?!” Jauregui tweeted in response, adding, “Lmao y’all be madd pathetic.”

Via the logic of this ignorant lil sexist ass tweet: If women become dirty after sleeping with these men…who’s really dirty to begin with? — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 6, 2021

Along with calling into question the logic of the user’s comments, Jauregui also slammed him for saying “the only way to have a kind man is to now be a wh**e.”