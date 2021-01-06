Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk And More Pose For V Magazine’s Annual Calendar

The annual V Magazine calendar is here and it’s packed full of stars.

This year, to honour Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, V Magazine and VMAN Magazine presented the new faces of 2021 starring Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, DeAndre Hopkins and more.

In her photo as Miss January, shot by Renell Medrano, Hadid posed in a lacey white number with long black gloves and fringey bangs.

Shayk posed for February, shot by Rowan Papier, in a black Emporio Armani set while rocking wet hair and minimal, glowy makeup.

Photo: Rowan Papier/V Magazine

NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, model Valentina Sampaio and “Dancing With The Stars” champ/model Nyle DiMarco also star in the calendar.

Take a look at the entire spread below:

Taras Romanov (March) Photo: Steven Klein/V Magazine

Valentina Sampaio (April). Photo: Alvaro Beamud Cortes/V Magazine

Kailand Morris (May). Photo: Damon Baker/V Magazine

Xiao Wen Ju (June). Photo: Leslie Zhang/V Magazine

Pietro Boselli (July). Photo: Solve Sundsbo/V Magazine

Precious Lee (August). Photo: Luigi & Iango/V Magazine

Sean O’Pry (September). Photo: Chris Colls/V Magazine

Mayowa Nicolas (October). Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov/V Magazine

Nyle DiMarco (November). Photo: Doug Inglish/V Magazine

DeAndre Hopkins (December). Photo: Jessie Rieser/V Magazine

The limited edition star-studded calendar is available for pre-order now.