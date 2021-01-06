David Hasselhoff Will Deliver ‘Knight Rider’ Car To Use Personally If You Win This Auction

David Hasselhoff is retiring from “Knight Rider” duties and now you can take the wheel, quite literally.

K.I.T.T (Knight Industries Two Thousand) — Hasselhoff’s modified Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from “Knight Rider” — is currently up for auction via Live Auctioneers. The Hoff played Michael Knight, the crime-fighting human protagonist, in the original series run from 1982-1986.

If the final auction price of the vehicle exceeds the reserve by 25 per cent, Hasselhoff will personally deliver the car to its new owner. The original estimate for the vehicle was between $175,000 to $300,000; however, the current bid is at $975,000. The vehicle is currently housed in the U.K. and the auction concludes on Jan. 23.

Hasselhoff promoted the auction while getting in rounds of pinball on the “Baywatch” machine.

The ultra-futuristic car from the ’80s is becoming a reality for more and more drivers in 2021, as self-driving vehicles with communication features are taking over in the auto industry.