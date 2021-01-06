Catherine Zeta-Jones To Star In ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2

Global’s “Prodigal Son” is adding a big name to the cast this season.

According to Deadline, Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will be joining the serial-killer drama opposite star Michael Sheen for the second half of the season.

Zeta-Jones will play Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD Vivian Capshaw, who at first gives Sheen’s Dr. Martin Whitley a hard time when he’s assigned to infirmary duty, but soon very ominously begins to see the value he offers.

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Fox Entertainment head Michael Thorn. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding season 1.”

Zeta-Jones has recently starred in the Lifetime movie “Cocaine Godmother”, as well as the Emmy-nominated series “Feud”.

“Prodigal Son” season 2 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.