Jimmy Fallon Leaves $400 Tip After Dining At New York Restaurant

Jimmy Fallon is giving back to the hospitality industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Tonight Show” host enjoyed a meal at Kissaki Sushi’s Hamptons location with wife Nancy Juvonen over the weekend, before the pair left a very generous $400 tip for their server, Page Six reported.

The star was also said to have posed behind plexiglass with his mask on for snaps with fans.

Fallon’s outing comes after he teamed up with Google back in September to help support and celebrate some of his favourite New York City local businesses.

He dined at the Indian restaurant, GupShup, in one “Tonight Show” clip:

“Everybody, support your local businesses,” the comedian told viewers.

“Order online. Get takeout. Get delivery. If you can eat out, eat out. Even if you don’t feel like eating, get it delivered and freeze it then eat it the next day.”