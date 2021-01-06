Netflix’s New Teaser For ‘Outside The Wire’ Shows Anthony Mackie As An Android Super Soldier

Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris star in a brand new action-packed teaser for Netflix’s “Outside the Wire.”

The plot follows a “disgraced” drone pilot ( Idris ) who is sent into a deadly militarized zone tasked by an android soldier, played by Mackie, to find a “doomsday device” before insurgents do.

Idris previously starred on FX’s “Snowfall”, though he was also seen in episodes of “The Twilight Zone” and “Black Mirror”. The sci-fi flick also stars Emily Beecham (“Into the Badlands”), Michael Kelly (“Jack Ryan”) and Pilou Asbæk (“Game of Thrones”).

RELATED:Jamie Dornan And Anthony Mackie Star In Trippy Trailer For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Synchronic’

The trailer is mostly focused on impressive military battle scenes rather than the plot-line and shows Mackie as an A.I.-enhanced super-soldier whose strength, speed and demand for results promise to turn his real-world education into a “trial by fire.”

Official Artwork / Photo: Netflix — Photo: Netflix

RELATED:Anthony Mackie Explains How An ‘Awful Wig’ Led To His Bromance With Sebastian Stan

“Outside the Wire” was directed by Mikael Hafstrom and written by “The Division” game developers Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale. It starts streaming on Netflix on Jan. 15, 2021.