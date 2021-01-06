Selena Gomez Announces ‘Selena + Chef”s Season 2 Release Date

Selena Gomez is finally revealing when we can watch season two of “Selena + Chef”.

The singer/actress, 28, will premiere the second season of her quarantine hit later this month on HBO Max.

“Selena + Chef” is a cooking show featuring the “Rare” songstress whipping up homemade gourmet meals with 10 master chefs from the comforts of their own homes. The filmed-at-home series was a hit during the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Nails Upbeat Cover Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’

“Season two is bringing so much more to the table: amazing chefs who I had a blast filming with, delicious new recipes,” Gomez said in her announcement on Twitter. “And more of me accidentally setting things on fire.”

Selena + Chef Season 2 will be on @HBOmax January 21! pic.twitter.com/wNSEEGJhSa — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 6, 2021

RELATED: Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook For Allowing Spread Of COVID-19 Disinformation

For season two, Gomez will also continue her tradition of donating $10,000 to a charity of her guest chef’s choosing at the end of each episode.

“Selena + Chef” will be available to stream starting Jan. 21 on HBO Max.