Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Meghan McCain During Interview With Senator-Elect Warnock: ‘Hey, Listen!’

There’s no shortage of drama on “The View” this week.

After Meghan McCain’s spat with co-host Joy Behar on Tuesday, another battle ensued – this time with moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

The awkward incident went down during an interview with Georgia’s Senator-elect Raphael Warnock at the start of the show, leaving Goldberg visibly irritated.

McCain interrogated Warnock on his plans regarding “packing the courts.”

“You talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail, and the need to unify the country, and unify Georgians, but progressives across the country are celebrating that the election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court with more members,” she said, adding she was having a difficult time believing in “the spirit of unity.”

“I want to know, will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up on all those things?” she asked. Skirting around the question he responded by telling her his constituents were more concerned about healthcare, relief packages and earning a livable wage.

When she tried to ask her question for the third time, Goldberg chimed in to shut it down.”I am actually going to end this… Hey, listen!” she shouted. “We’re gonna say thanks to the Senator-elect Raphael Warnock,” she said, clearly annoyed before tossing to a commercial.

At the end of the show, executive producer Brian Teta downplayed any drama between the two hosts – blaming technical errors, a delay and people “yelling in Whoopi’s ear.” He added, “No issues here, no drama here.”

One Fox News personality who saw the incident, however, came to Meghan’s defense – and slammed what she perceived as a “hostile work environment” at the show. “Everyone gets a view except @MeghanMcCain,” tweeted Fox’s meteorologist Janice Dean. “She just had a baby. It’s her 3rd day back. Instead of getting kindness, she walks back into a hostile work environment.”

Fox News’ Janice Dean Comments: “Why the reaction from @WhoopiGoldberg then?” she then asked. “Couldn’t been handled better.”

She just had a baby. It’s her 3rd day back. Instead of getting kindness, she walks back into a hostile work environment. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 6, 2021

When a follower replied saying that technical issues and working virtually were likely at the heart of the incident, Dean added, “I work virtually every day with my team and I’ve never had any of my coworkers treat me like that.” Dean previously defended McCain on Tuesday as well, after Joy matter-of-factly told Meghan she “did not miss” her during her maternity leave.

