Celebs React As Protesters Storm The U.S. Capitol Building During Certification Of Biden Win

By Emerald Bensadoun, Globalnews.ca.

WATCH LIVE: WATCH LIVE: Protesters storm U.S. Capitol building, interrupting Biden certification

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was pulled from the House Chamber floor as protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Video emerged showing protesters inside the building being escorted by security. It is unclear whether the building will be entering a lockdown.

The protests interrupted Congress as Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election win, objecting to state results from Arizona as they took up Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.

Amid the protests, celebs have taken to Twitter in reaction:

More to come.

