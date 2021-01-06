Celebs React As Protesters Storm The U.S. Capitol Building During Certification Of Biden Win

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was pulled from the House Chamber floor as protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Video emerged showing protesters inside the building being escorted by security. It is unclear whether the building will be entering a lockdown.

The protests interrupted Congress as Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election win, objecting to state results from Arizona as they took up Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.

Amid the protests, celebs have taken to Twitter in reaction:

Holy Shit our nations capitol is under attack by terrorists. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 6, 2021

Hey, America…. are you ok?? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 6, 2021

It’s a good thing this wasn’t a BLM rally or else these assholes would have actual riot police to deal with. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 6, 2021

CNN is calling them the Pro-Trump mob, while Fox refers to them as protestors. Let’s remember what the latter referred to ANY supporter of #BLM not so long ago… — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) January 6, 2021

While Congress is in session, they should vote to impeach him again. Maybe NOW the Republicans in the Senate will vote to remove him. Not that that will stop him from declaring martial law and trying to use that as a reason to stay in office beyond January 20th. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2021

What the actual fuck? https://t.co/R0IYVgjuke — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 6, 2021

Are we still waiting for a few sensible Republicans to gently ask trump to resign immediately? #TrumpCult https://t.co/raH2uOjhVf — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 6, 2021

YOU LOST BRO GO HOME — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 6, 2021

Maybe authorities should respond with AT LEAST ONE TENTH the force they used against BLM protests in the street. https://t.co/lHYN5Wo0e8 — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) January 6, 2021

👉🏾@realDonaldTrump is going to prison. HE MUST. Period. — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 6, 2021

What the actual fuck is happening in America…. — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) January 6, 2021

Where’s the law and order?? — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) January 6, 2021

Oh my fucking god. Protestors in the Capitol. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 6, 2021

So / this was black live matter security – but when white people with confederate flags want to terrorize congress – come on in – coup – a joke https://t.co/KT4S7NWvjm — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 6, 2021

This is either a dereliction of duty by the Capital Police or a complicit desire to not plan for the known threat of chaos today. Either way, this is inexcusable. If you can be prepared for imaginary ANTIFA protestors, you had no business not prepping for these actual terrorists. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

This is a coup attempt on behalf of Trump and his complicit allies. This is All on Trump and his administration. The cowards in the GOP must be held accountable. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Maybe these nazis should have been stopped when they sailed past security. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 6, 2021

This is not America https://t.co/FTbe56KkwW — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 6, 2021

This is what you incentivized https://t.co/bx9MlognlQ — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 6, 2021

Impeach him. Remove him. Arrest him. https://t.co/mTnJsVcsu2 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 6, 2021

All of this for Donald Trump. A fucking clown if there ever was one. What a country. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 6, 2021

.@DeptofDefense WHERE IS THE NATIONAL GUARD?? WHAT THE FUCK COUNTRY ARE WE LIVING IN?? — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) January 6, 2021

Can some explain this FUCKERY! pic.twitter.com/H2jh7UgDcp — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 6, 2021

