Ian McKellen Is ‘So Happy’ For Elliot Page Coming Out: ‘Everything Gets Better’

Ian McKellen is fully behind Elliot Page.

McKellen, an actor who has been openly gay since 1988, applauded Page’s decision to come out as transgender.

“Everything gets better [when you come out because you get self-confidence,” McKellen shared with Attitude Magazine. “You get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky. And in my case, I think in every case, your acting is bound to change and improve.”

McKellen reflected on spending time with Page on the set of “X-Men: The Last Stand” film.

“I remember Elliot Page, in one of the ‘X-Men’ [movies], sat as close as we are now,” he added. “And I had to speak when they’d finished, and I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying. So, I said, ‘Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?’”

“Now… they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot,” the legendary actor concluded. “And so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating.”