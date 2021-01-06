Randy Jackson Responds To Mariah Carey ‘Diva’ Rumours

Randy Jackson talked former collaborator Mariah Carey and her rumoured “diva ways” during an interview with “Good Day New York’s” Rosanna Scotto.

When Scotto asked how he “keeps her together,” the Grammy winning music producer and musician said, “anybody that’s successful probably has a little diva, male or female, right? I work with a lot of artists and stars.”

Admitting she can perhaps be a little high-strung he went on to gush about her talents, “she’s really smart and creative. She’s really driven and a hard worker. Look, everybody has different quirks. Her attention to detail is bar none. That’s what Prince, Michael Jackson, Bowie and all of these great stars have!”

Jackson’s latest project, Fox’s reboot of “Name That Tune” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.