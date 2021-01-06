Josh Gad And More Stars Call For Twitter To Remove Donald Trump’s Account Amid Violence At U.S. Capitol Building

Josh Gad, Eric McCormack and more stars are asking Twitter to remove Donald Trump’s account from the social media platform.

The call for action from the platform comes as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday. Protests came as Congress and Republican lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win. NBC News, CNN and the Associated Press report that a woman was shot and is in critical condition inside the Capitol building.

As seen on his Twitter page, Trump has been relentless in his efforts to overturn the election results.

But while protests turned violet, Trump refused to call off his supporters until hours later when he finally told them to go home. As a result, the “Frozen” actor and “Will & Grace” alum are hoping Twitter, and its CEO Jack Dorsey, will take action.

“On behalf of America, @jack and @twitter you need to pull the chord on him now. He can’t have this platform anymore,” Gad pleaded. “Don’t be complicit in the violence he is instigating. Anyone out there want to co-sign.”

“Damn right,” McCormack agreed.

On behalf of America @jack and @twitter you need to pull the chord on him now. He can't have this platform anymore. Don't be complicit in the violence he is instigating. Anyone out there want to co-sign? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

Take a look at all the other celebs who are joining Gad’s petition:

Co-sign all the way.

Where the f*ck are you, @jack ? — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) January 6, 2021

Co-sign — Zoe Keating (@zoecello) January 6, 2021

✋ — James Purefoy (@JamesPurefoy) January 6, 2021