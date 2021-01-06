Canadian Actor Simu Liu Surprises Widowed Dad And Kids With PS5 In Heartwarming Video

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu is spreading the holiday joy all the way into the New Year.

The actor, writer and stuntman spent some time this holiday season working with a Toronto charity to spread some joy, particularly for one family, who’d recently lost their mom to cancer.

The 31-year-old actor uploaded an IGTV video of his visit to the home of Toronto resident Stanley Chang and his kids Jolène, 7, and Dylan, 5.

RELATED:Simu Liu Addresses Those Deleted Tweets About Mark Wahlberg Ahead Of Filming ‘Arthur The King’ Together

Chang has been raising his two children alone since his wife Joanna Duong Chang died of cancer last summer at 38-years-old. In honour of his late wife, Chang started the Joanna Duong Chang Memorial Foundation, which aims to raise $100,000 by the end of 2021 to help establish a scholarship fund for women at the University of Waterloo.

Marvel’s first-ever Chinese superhero decided to partner with the non-profit Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association to surprise the family with a brand new PS5 and a $1,000 donation to the foundation.

“I think about how hard it must be to be going through that, but also, of all times and of all places, to be going through it in the middle of COVID and lockdown and whatnot,” said Liu on his way to meet the family.

RELATED:Simu Liu Wraps Filming On Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’: ‘It Will Be IMPOSSIBLE For Hollywood To Ignore Us’

In the touching video, Liu greeted the family at their door with the PS5 in a gift-wrapped box.

“I was really touched by the whole story and I just wanted to spread some holiday cheer, not just for you but for Jolène and for Dylan,” said Liu to the family. “And just to say thank you for stuff that you do for us, stuff that you do for the whole community, and also on top of everything else, to be able to to juggle being a father.”