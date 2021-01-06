Trump Tells Protesters Who Stormed The U.S. Capitol Building To ‘Go Home,’ Celebs React

U.S. President Donald Trump is telling protesters who violently stormed the Capitol building to prevent President-Elect Joe Biden’s certification to “go home,” while refusing to concede the legitimacy of the election results, maintaining that the U.S. election was stolen from him.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have a law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

Twitter has limited users from replying, retweeting or liking the video, along with several other tweets that feature disputed election claims “due to a risk of violence.”

As the riot was unfolding, Biden called for a return to “simple decency.”

“At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said. He called the riot at the Capitol building “an assault on the rule of law like few times we have ever seen it.”

Chaos descended onto the House Chamber floor as protesters supporting the Republican president breached the Capitol building’s doors.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was pulled from the House Chamber floor and police dispersed tear gas to push back protesters, telling members of Congress inside the House chamber to put on gas masks. Several senators tweeted they were sheltering in their offices while security evacuated much of the building.