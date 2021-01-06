Director Terry Gilliam Reveals The NSFW Reason He Was Reluctant To Cast Bruce Willis In ’12 Monkeys’

Terry Gilliam directed Bruce Willis in the 1995 sci-fi thriller “12 Monkeys”, but the director (and, let’s not forget, founding member of Monty Python) is admitting in a new interview that he was initially reluctant to cast the actor.

The reason, he explained in a new oral history of “12 Monkeys” for Inverse, was because he felt Willis’ mouth resembled a somewhat unfortunate part of the human anatomy.

“I had never been a great fan of Bruce’s before, but I liked talking to him and I thought, ‘Okay, this guy’s smart, he’s funny,’” said Gilliam.

While he liked Willis personally, he hated his mouth.

“I explained to [Willis] my concerns about him as an actor,” Gilliam explained. “I hated the Trumpian mouth he does in films. Rectal. It’s like I’m looking at somebody’s a**hole.”

However, Gilliam ultimately relented and cast Willis, who was then one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“That was at a time when I was still a hot director, so people wanted to come near me and touch me,” he said.

“So they were coming up with all these names,” added Gilliam. “And I just kept saying no. Tom Cruise, Nic Cage, they were all being thrown at me.”