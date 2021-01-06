MSNBC’s Joy Reid Contrasts Police Treatment Of MAGA Mob & BLM Protesters In Fiery Rant

MSNBC’s Joy Reid did not hold back when reporting on the angry supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.

In an emotional tirade, Reid marvelled at how the mob was able to so easily bypass law enforcement and enter the building, interrupting a contentious Senate meeting to officially certify the results of the 2020 election — contrasting the way Trump supporters were treated with that received by Black Lives Matter protests throughout the summer.

“The reason that these people were so unafraid of the cops… the reason they could so easily and casually with their cameras on film themselves throwing things through the walls of our Capitol, our property, going inside the Capitol, sitting in Speaker Pelosi’s office… they know that they are not in jeopardy because the cops are taking selfies with them, walking them down the steps to make sure they’re not hurt,” she said.

“White Americans are never afraid of the cops, even when they’re committing insurrection and engaged in attempting to occupy our Capitol to steal the votes of people who look like me, because in their minds they own this country, they own that Capitol,” she continued.

“They own the cops. The cops work for them, and people like me have no damn right to try to elect a president. Because we don’t get to pick the president. They get to pick the president. They own the president. They own the White House. They own this country.”

She continued to underline the racism behind the contrasting police response between BLM protests and Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol Building.

“Guarantee you if that was a Black Lives Matter protest in D.C., there would already be people shackled, arrested, or dead,” Reid added. “Shackled, arrested en masse, or dead.”