Crystal Hefner Reveals She ‘Almost Didn’t Make It’ After Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

Crystal Hefner will think twice before nipped and tucked again.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner took to Instagram to open up about undergoing cosmetic surgery a few months back that nearly cost her life.

“I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through. I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a selfie in which her breasts are heavily bandaged.

“I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it,” she admitted.

She continued by criticizing an unattainable standard of beauty.

“Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them),” Hefner continued.

“How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience. For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough,” she added.⁣

“I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it,” she wrote, concluding: “This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s – as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.”